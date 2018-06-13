Ripon police arrest Oakdale man after he crashes into sheriff's deputy near Riverbank

Authorities on Tuesday arrested an Oakdale man after police chase that ended near Riverbank, where the suspect's car reportedly crashed into a Stanislaus County sheriff's patrol vehicle.
Efrain Juarez Guzman, 27, was taken into custody after authorities used a Taser to stop him from trying to leave the Riverbank crash site, according to the Ripon Police Department.
The chase began shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Parallel Avenue, just east of Highway 99 in Ripon. Officer Alex Contreras tried to pull over Guzman, in a reported stolen vehicle , but he drove away.
Ripon police pursued Guzman as the chase continued for another 13 minutes through north Modesto, before Guzman crashed near Riverbank.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department had responded to a request from Ripon police to assist in the pursuit. Police officials said Guzman got out of the crashed stolen vehicle and tried to get away before he was quickly captured by officers with the use a Taser.
Guzman was examined by medics at the scene and taken to a local hospital, before he was booked at the San Joaquin County Jail, according to police. Authorities later learned that Guzman had two warrants for his arrest.
No officers or deputies were injured during the incident.
"I want to thank the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, especially the deputy who assisted in the pursuit, for their willingness in providing support to neighboring agencies in the apprehension of criminals," said Ripon Police Chief Ed Ormonde in a news release.
