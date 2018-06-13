Property stolen from Manteca school; police looking for five subjects

Manteca police are looking for five subjects who broke into a school and made off with property on Sunday afternoon.
Police are not divulging what was taken from Stella Brockman School, so as not to compromise the case, according to Manteca police public information officer Sgt. Michael Aguilar.
The break-in occurred on Sunday at about 1:30 p.m. The school is located at 763 Silverado Dr.
No vandalism occurred. "They apparently were more on an expedition to see what they could get," Aguilar said.
Anyone with information on the subjects or incident can call the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8101. Reference case #18-21234.
Comments