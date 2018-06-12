Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (6-16-18)

Three people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from May 31 to June 6, 2018.
SUSPECT: Gary Ivan Fleming, 47, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: May 31, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, probation violation
SUSPECT: Angela Nicole Sandoval, 40, of Fresno
DAY ARRESTED: May 31, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Clarence Neal Jr., 51, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 1, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle
Comments