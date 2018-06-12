Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (6-16-18)

By Jim Silva

June 12, 2018 08:04 AM

Three people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from May 31 to June 6, 2018.



Gary Ivan Fleming

SUSPECT: Gary Ivan Fleming, 47, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: May 31, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, probation violation

Angela Nicole Sandoval

SUSPECT: Angela Nicole Sandoval, 40, of Fresno

DAY ARRESTED: May 31, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle



Clarence Neal Jr.

SUSPECT: Clarence Neal Jr., 51, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: June 1, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle

