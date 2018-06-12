Modesto police make arrest in Claus Road drive-by shooting

A 19-year-old man faces charges including attempted murder after police say he wounded two females in a drive-by shooting on Claus Road in Modesto on Monday evening.
Officers responded at about 7:50 p.m. to a report of shots fired from a vehicle southbound on Claus Road at Yosemite Boulevard, Modesto police Sgt. Pat Kimes said. The shots went through the window of a sedan that also was southbound, he said.
A 19-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, Lt. Steve Stanfield said Tuesday morning, and a 9-year-old girl was injured by flying glass.
Officers obtained vehicle information and located the driver, Stanfield said. James Lee Basham, 19, was pulled over and taken into custody at Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue shortly before 10 p.m..
Evidence collected from the vehicle linked him to the shooting, Stanfield said. No information was available on the motive and intended target. "It doesn't look like he talked," Stanfield said while reading the arrest report.
Basham was being held in the Stanislaus County Jail on Tuesday morning, with bail set at $500,000. Other charges he faces include firing a gun from a motor vehicle and child endangerment.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on it is urged to call the Modesto Police Department at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on your mobile device.
