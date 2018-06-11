Modesto police converge on the scene at Claus Road after a shooting on Monday, June 11, 2018.
Modesto police converge on the scene at Claus Road after a shooting on Monday, June 11, 2018. Jim Silva jsilva@modbee.com
Crime

Drive-by shooting injures two people in vehicle in southeast Modesto, police say

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

June 11, 2018 09:09 PM

A drive-by shooting in east Modesto on Monday evening left one person with a gunshot wound to the arm and another injured by flying glass, police said.

Officers responded at about 7:50 p.m. to a report of shots fired from a vehicle that was southbound on Claus Road at Yosemite Boulevard, said Sgt. Pat Kimes of the Modesto Police Department. The shots went through the window of a sedan that also was southbound, he said.

Descriptions were not immediately available on the suspected shooter or the vehicle where the shots originated.

We'll have more on this story as information becomes available.

