Drive-by shooting injures two people in vehicle in southeast Modesto, police say

A drive-by shooting in east Modesto on Monday evening left one person with a gunshot wound to the arm and another injured by flying glass, police said.
Officers responded at about 7:50 p.m. to a report of shots fired from a vehicle that was southbound on Claus Road at Yosemite Boulevard, said Sgt. Pat Kimes of the Modesto Police Department. The shots went through the window of a sedan that also was southbound, he said.
Descriptions were not immediately available on the suspected shooter or the vehicle where the shots originated.
We'll have more on this story as information becomes available.
Comments