Pair robbing Subway shops now up to 5 in Modesto

Authorities in at least two counties are looking for two men who over the course of more than a year have robbed nine Subway sandwich restaurants.
Five of the robberies have been in Modesto. The latest was May 30 at the location at McHenry and Standiford avenues.
A crime information bulletin issued by Modesto police does not say which other stores were robbed, but on June 17, 2017, the men hit the shops on Tully Road south of Bowen Avenue and at 10th and J streets in downtown. The men also robbed a Subway in April of last year.
Beyond Modesto, the men are believed to be responsible for three Subway robberies in Manteca and one in Lodi.
In all the cases, two men, usually wearing sunglasses and baseball caps, entered the stores, demanded and were given money and fled. On one occasion, a gun was shown. And they usually fled on foot, police said, though may be associated with a dark, older minivan.
The first suspect has been described at Latino or non-Latino white, in his 40s, between 6 feet and 6 feet, 3 inches, and weighing 250 to 300 pounds. He has brown hair and a mustache.
The second suspect is described as Latino, in his 40s, 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-6, 175 to 200 pounds. He has black hair and a mustache and may have a bird tattoo on the left side of his face.
Anyone with information on any of the robberies is asked to contact Modesto police Detective Todd Parsons at 209-342-9130 or parsonst@modestopd.com. Tips also may be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or download the P3 app on your mobile device.
Information on the Manteca robberies may be called in to the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8100. The Lodi police number is 209-333-6727.
