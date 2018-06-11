Three face felony charges in beating of man outside downtown Sonora bar

Three Sonora men face felony battery charges in the beating of another man outside a downtown bar early Monday.
Just after midnight, officers responded to a report of a fight in the area of South Washington and Linoberg streets. The fight had ended before their arrival, but a 57-year-old Sonora man was badly injured.
The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to a Valley hospital for treatment. There was no word on his condition later Monday morning.
Ariz Jacques, 26, Joseph Garcia, 44, and Avery Smith, 26, of Sonora were responsible for the beating, police said. Garcia and Smith were arrested at the scene, and Jacques was located and arrested nearby.
Officers were told the fight started because the victim had been disrespectful in the bar and was chased outside by Garcia and Smith. The altercation became physical, and Jacques came outside and began beating and kicking the man while he was on the ground, police said.
All three suspects were booked into the Tuolumne County Jail, with bail set at $50,000 each.
