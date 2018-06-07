CHP apprehends Waterford man for hit-and-run crash that killed Oakdale man

California Highway Patrol officers on Thursday morning arrested a Waterford man they believe to be responsible for a crash that killed an Oakdale man last weekend.
Rodrigo Joel Mendoza, 27, was tracked down in Waterford and taken into custody at around 9:52 a.m., the CHP said in a news release.
Mendoza was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on charges of murder, driving under the influence, hit and run, and driving with a suspended license.
Mendoza is suspected of causing the crash that took the life of Marinus Lubbers, 45.
Lubbers was driving a 1953 Chevy truck east on Yosemite Boulevard west of Geer Road when the pickup was struck from behind by a Mercedes sedan about 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Mendoza was driving at unsafe speed when he crashed into Lubbers' truck, according to the CHP.
The Chevy truck overturned and Lubbers was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mendoza fled the scene after the crash, the CHP said. Alcohol containers were found inside the Mercedes.
Comments