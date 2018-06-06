'They were the world to everybody.' Two found dead were brother, sister, friends say

Friends say they're devastated by the deaths of a brother and sister found inside their home in a north Modesto mobile home park Tuesday afternoon. One called them "the most honest, truest people you could ever imagine." Another is the man who discovered the bodies and said he was shaken by the bloody scene.
Police have said only that two adults were found in what's so far being being investigated as a "suspicious deaths" case. But friends and neighbors said the two are John Parodi and his younger sister, Debra.
For about four years, John lived in his home on Schooner Lane within the Coralwood mobile home park on Coralwood Road, a friend and neighbor said. Debra moved in with him about a year ago. Public records show John was 69 years old, and Debra 59.
Much of their social circle appears to be around the Manteca-based music group The Penetrators Groove Band. Debra managed the band's website and Facebook page, and John was its transportation and equipment engineer. Penetrators lead guitarist/vocalist Jeff Evans Sr. said he's the one who found the Parodis dead.
He and his wife — Debra's best friend for decades — hadn't spoken with the siblings since the morning of May 29, he said. Another friend, San Francisco resident Laura Roche, said the same was true for her, and it was "weighing heavy on my heart" that she hadn't been able to reach them since.
She said she called Evans and asked him to stop by their home. He went there Tuesday, he said, and found the door locked and no one answering. He found a side door open and went in, unprepared for what he'd find.
There was a lot of blood, Evans said, on cabinets, doors and elsewhere. The siblings were on the floor, with a blanket or blankets over them, and it appeared John was embracing Debra, he said. Stunned and not wanting to disturb the scene, he said, he backed out and called 911. In a news release Wednesday, the Police Department said, "The investigation is in the beginning stages and the cause of death is yet to be determined."
Evans choked up as he spoke by phone about his friends of 35 years. He grew up in San Mateo with the siblings and went to the same high school, though he was younger than both, Evans said. John was an amazing guy who joined the Marine Corps out of high school and served in Vietnam, he said.
Debra, said Roche, was inspiring and funny. "They were the world to everybody — nothing but love from their family and friends."
Added Evans, "They were just awesome with anybody who met them. They were free spirits."
Both said the Parodis had no enemies, and they can't imagine anyone wanting to kill them.
A neighbor from a couple houses down said he noticed recently that John's white pickup truck was gone, which he thought strange because he believed John was home. John's Harley remained in the carport, though. The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said he didn't know John well but they'd chat when they'd see each other outside.
He noticed the Parodis' mailbox was getting full, he said, and was alarmed to hear what happened to them. "I've talked with a couple of neighbors who are really shocked," the man said. "We didn't expect anything like this — it's a quiet neighborhood."
A couple who moved in next door to the Parodis in October said what happened is frightening and they'd like to see gates put up at Coralwood's entrances. The wife said she was especially alarmed because she'd gone out Tuesday afternoon, only to return to find red crime-scene tape keeping her from her home. "I thought it was my house and I thought, oh, God, my husband."
John and Debra have one adult son each, Evans said. When family and friends can gather — no date has been set — a celebration of their lives will be held at Whirlos Tossed and Grilled in Stockton, he said. Both siblings liked the restaurant and music venue.
Anyone with information on the Parodis' death is urged to contact Detective Ridenour at 209-572-9627 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or download the P3 app on your mobile device.
