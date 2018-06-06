Modesto-area man arrested in girlfriend's killing

A man was arrested Monday in the killing of his girlfriend at the home they shared in the Bret Harte area south of Modesto.
Deputies responded that afternoon to a call of a woman needing medical aid in the 100 block of Imperial Avenue, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy Royjindar Singh said. Deputies and medical responders found a woman with obvious signs of death, so no lifesaving measures were taken, he said.
The death appeared suspicious in nature, Singh said, and at the conclusion of an initial investigation, the woman's boyfriend, Jaime Ramirez Rosas, was arrested. Rosas was at the home, but it was not immediately clear if he's the one who made the 911 call. He and the victim have a child, but there was no immediate information on gender or age.
The Sheriff's Department is not yet releasing information on apparent cause of death, Singh said. The name of the 32-year-old victim was withheld pending notification of family.
Rosas, 32, is being held without bail in the Stanislaus County Jail, facing charges of murder and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.
In a separate case, he faces charges of burglary and sexual battery.
