Two bodies found in north Modesto senior community. Deaths 'suspicious', police say

Two deceased people were found in a senior community in north Modesto on Tuesday afternoon, police reported.
The deaths in the Coralwood complex, just east of McHenry Avenue and south of Claraitna Avenue, are deemed "suspicious," spokeswoman Sharon Bear of the Modesto Police Department said.
No other details were available as of 8 p.m. on the deceased people, who were found in a home on Schooner Lane in the 55-and-older community.
A neighbor who declined to be named said a man had lived in the home for about four years and his sister later moved in with him. The neighbor also said she did not hear anything suspicious from the home Tuesday.
Comments