Oakdale police looking for sex offender who ran away from Modesto courthouse

A registered sex offender fled from Modesto court Tuesday after learning he was being charged with new sex crimes, authorities said.
Christopher Michael Munson, 41, is now wanted on an arrest warrant with $1 million bail. He appeared at the Stanislaus County Courthouse Tuesday morning on multiple charges stemming from a 2016 Oakdale Police Department case involving firearms violations. He was not in police custody at the time of his court appearance.
According to Oakdale Police, when he was informed he was going to be taken into custody for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, he ran from the courthouse. The new charges stem from a separate Oakdale Police investigation. An arrest warrant has been issued for Munson who is now wanted for felony firearms and sex crimes violations. He remains at large.
Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately. Citizens are urged to contact Oakdale Police Detective Don Stilwell at 209-847-2231 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or download the P3 app on your mobile device.
