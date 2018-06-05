Sheriff's Department releases names of deputies involved in fatal shooting in Riverbank

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department has identified the deputies involved in the May 29 incident in Riverbank that resulted in a man being fatally shot by one of them.
That morning, the department has said, the deputies were dispatched to a report of a former tenant trespassing at a home on the 7000 block of Burneyville Road.
The deputies immediately were confronted by the man, Armando Osuna, who became combative and struck Deputy Randon Kirkbride with a metal pipe, the department said. The second deputy, Brandon Silva, fired his weapon, hitting Osuna in the upper torso.
Kirkbride is a 16-year veteran of the department, Silva a six-year veteran, said sheriff's spokesman Deputy Royjindar Singh.
Osuna was taken to a hospital, where he died several hours later. Kirkbride, who is president of the Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association, was treated at a hospital and released.
Osuna, 51, and his wife had been evicted from the home more than a month earlier, the Sheriff's Department said. Nancy Osuna said her husband was at the home that day to pick up furniture.
Their former landlord had told them that if they set foot on the property, he'd call the authorities, Nancy Osuna said, but the man's wife said the furniture would be put curbside.
The Sheriff's Department said Armando Osuna and the landlord got into an argument, the landlord left and called law enforcement.
Nancy Osuna said she was not at the Burneyville Road home that day but violence was not in her husband's nature. She said she believes the deputies used excessive force and could have used a Taser or other nonlethal means to take Armando into custody.
The Sheriff's Department has not said whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the home, but it did occur on the property. Armando Osuna's shoes were in the street after he'd been taken away in an ambulance.
Three separate investigations of the incident are underway: The Sheriff's Department is handing the criminal and administrative investigation and the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office is conducting a review of the incident.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Marissa Wyatt at 209-525-7091.
