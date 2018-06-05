Teen gang member arrested after shots fired in Oakdale park

A 17-year-old known criminal street gang member was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of firing a handgun in an Oakdale park, police said.
At about 8:30 a.m., police received reports of a group of juveniles observed firing a gun in a city park in the 300 block of South Yosemite Avenue near the railroad tracks. A short time later, officers found a group on Old Stockton Road just north of A Street that matched the descriptions witnesses provided.
A revolver was found in the backpack of the youth believed to have been the shooter, police said.
The 17-year-old was taken into custody to be booked into the Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall on charges related to possessing and firing the weapon.
It remains under investigation why and at what or whom the shots were fired, Police Department spokeswoman Janeen Yates said Tuesday afternoon. It appears no one was injured.
Anyone who saw what happened or has information is asked to call the Oakdale Police Department at 209-847-2231. Tips also may be made by contacting Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on your mobile device.
