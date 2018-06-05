Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (6-9-18)

By Jim Silva

June 05, 2018 09:04 AM

Justin Sherman Labass

SUSPECT: Justin Sherman Labass, 29, of Oakdale

DAY ARRESTED: May 24, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, driving with suspended license, first-degree burglary, conspiracy, ID theft, possession of burglary tools

Luke Martin Lahman

SUSPECT: Luke Martin Lahman, 31, of Waterford

DAY ARRESTED: May 24, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, drug possession, parole violation

Thomas Eldon Heiskell

SUSPECT: Thomas Eldon Heiskell, 31, of Riverbank

DAY ARRESTED: May 29, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, vandalism

