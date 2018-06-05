Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (6-9-18)

SUSPECT: Justin Sherman Labass, 29, of Oakdale
DAY ARRESTED: May 24, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, driving with suspended license, first-degree burglary, conspiracy, ID theft, possession of burglary tools
SUSPECT: Luke Martin Lahman, 31, of Waterford
DAY ARRESTED: May 24, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, drug possession, parole violation
SUSPECT: Thomas Eldon Heiskell, 31, of Riverbank
DAY ARRESTED: May 29, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, vandalism
Comments