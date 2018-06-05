Recognize them? 4 sought in south Modesto home-invasion robbery

Modesto police are looking for four men who committed a home-invasion robbery in south Modesto early Saturday.
About 3:30 a.m., the men entered the home on the 2200 block of Liselle Lane through an open rear window, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said. The residents of the house woke to the sounds of the men inside and were confronted.
The men were armed, but no one was injured, Bear said. The four escaped with an undisclosed amount of money and personal property.
Police posted surveillance images of the men but released no suspect or vehicle descriptions as of Monday afternoon. One of the men had a hoodie pulled tight around his face, and another wore a mask.
Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be texted to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Type "TIP704" along with your message.
