Woman sought help for cats in truck on a 100-degree day. Then police found her son

Oakdale police arrested a Modesto mom Sunday afternoon on suspicion of leaving her 11-year-old son and 39 cats inside the cargo area of a moving truck on a day when the temperature topped 102 degrees.
An Oakdale police news release identified the mother as 51-year-old Heidi Gusman.
She was booked at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on suspicion of child and animal cruelty. The release said Gusman's son was taken into custody by Child Protective Services, and the cats were taken to the Oakdale Pet Shelter.
Oakdale police were dispatched to Motel 6 at 825 East F St. around 4 p.m. Sunday on a report of a woman seeking help for her cats, according to the release. Police spoke with Gusman in the lobby, and the release said she was hysterical.
"Officers were also notified by other citizens they heard loud banging noises coming from inside a nearby moving truck," the release said.
"Officers determined the prior noises were related to Gusman’s 11-year-old son and 39 cats that were left unattended inside the cargo area of the truck, appearing to be in significant distress from the magnified effects of the day’s high heat. The high temperature in Oakdale (on Sunday) was 102 degrees."
