Four hospitalized after suspected drunk driving crash on Oakdale Road in Modesto

Drunk driving is suspected in a crash on Oakdale Road in Modesto early Saturday morning that sent four people to the hospital.
At 2:55 a.m. Modesto fire and police responded to a report of a two-car accident at Oakdale Road and La Force Drive, across from Naraghi Lake. Crews arrived to find a hatchback and a truck, which had been involved in the crash. The truck smashed through the lake's fencing and took out several campaign signs.
Four people, the two drivers and passengers, were transported to local hospitals, according to Modesto Fire. Modesto Police Lt. Mark Weiglein said a male driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.
