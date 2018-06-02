Crash outside Waterford leaves one driver dead; the other has disappeared

One man is dead after a suspected drunk driver in a Mercedes sedan rammed the back of his classic 1953 Chevy truck early Saturday morning west of Waterford.
The California Highway Patrol responded at 1:47 a.m. to reports of a two-car crash along Yosemite Boulevard west of Geer Road, between Empire and Waterford. CHP Sgt. Steve True said both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Yosemite Boulevard when the driver of the Mercedes rammed the back of the Chevy truck for an unknown reason.
The truck was forced off the roadway and overturned, and its driver was ejected. The 45-year-old male driver, who was the truck's only occupant, died at the scene. His identity is not being released pending family notification.
True said the driver of the Mercedes, and any possible passengers, fled the scene of the crash. Alcohol containers were found inside the Mercedes after the wreck. Authorities are still searching for the driver.
