Three arrested for selling stolen electronics in parking lots, Modesto police say

Three burglary suspects were arrested Thursday after Modesto police were alerted that the men were trying to sell electronics from a car in various parking lots along Sisk Road.
An officer found a black Pontiac Grand Prix that matched the vehicle description, so conducted a traffic stop. A search of the car turned up laptops, TVs and other electronics that turned out to be stolen, police said.
Officers traced a recovered item to a theft victim who was able to identify one of the suspects, according to a Modesto Police Department news release. The investigation resulted in property being returned to several victims.
"A schoolteacher had his school district laptop returned to him that was taken from a previously reported burglary in the Sisk Road area," the release said. "This laptop contained student test scores due to be submitted the next morning, so he was happy to have it returned."
Property that could not be tracked to owners was booked into the Police Department’s Evidence Unit. Detectives will continue to work on identifying the property and comparing it to reported thefts.
On the items recovered, police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said, "We believe they’re from vehicle burglaries from the day, as they were being reported around the same time callers were calling in the suspicious activity" of the men trying to sell the goods.
Officers booked 28-year old Ronnie Harper of Fairfield and 26-year old Javari Harper of Vallejo on suspicion of burglary, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy. Antoine Sampson, 28, of Pinole was booked for receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy.
"We encourage our citizens and those visiting Modesto to be alert to any suspicious activity, especially in and around our shopping districts," the release said. "Please do not leave valuables in vehicles, especially in spots where they can be easily seen by thieves."
Anyone with information on the thefts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
