Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (6-2-18)

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from May 17-23, 2018.











Alexis Casillas

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SUSPECT: Alexis Casillas, 19, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: May 17, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, probation violation







Jesse Garcia Rodrigues

SUSPECT: Jesse Garcia Rodrigues, 38, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: May 17, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, conspiracy, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation

Mireya Hernandez Ruedas

SUSPECT: Mireya Hernandez Ruedas, 35, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: May 20, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, obstruction of justice

Read More undefined

SUSPECT: Tena Marlane Pflueger, 59, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: May 20, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, theft, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia

Billy Gene Bolin

SUSPECT: Billy Gene Bolin, 61, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: May 21, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle







Isaiah Scott Look

SUSPECT: Isaiah Scott Look, 23, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: May 22, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession

Serina Padilla

SUSPECT: Serina Padilla, 42, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: May 22, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Auto theft

Selina Victoria Munoz

SUSPECT: Selina Victoria Munoz, 41, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: May 23, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, driving with suspended license, drug possession