Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (6-2-18)

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from May 17-23, 2018.
SUSPECT: Alexis Casillas, 19, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: May 17, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, probation violation
SUSPECT: Jesse Garcia Rodrigues, 38, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: May 17, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, conspiracy, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation
SUSPECT: Mireya Hernandez Ruedas, 35, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: May 20, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, obstruction of justice
SUSPECT: Tena Marlane Pflueger, 59, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: May 20, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, theft, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Billy Gene Bolin, 61, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: May 21, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Isaiah Scott Look, 23, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: May 22, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession
SUSPECT: Serina Padilla, 42, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: May 22, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Auto theft
SUSPECT: Selina Victoria Munoz, 41, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: May 23, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, driving with suspended license, drug possession
