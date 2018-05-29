CHP K-9 sniffs out several pounds of meth, cocaine in traffic stop near Westley

A California Highway Patrol officer and his canine partner on Tuesday morning found about 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 4.5 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop along Interstate 5.
The drug seizure occurred about 9:15 a.m. along Interstate 5, just north of Howard Road near Westley.
CHP Officer Matt Fowles said he spotted a pickup heading north and speeding in an area with a 70 mph speed limit, so he pulled over the truck. He said there was only the driver in the pickup.
There were indications that the driver was involved in some criminal activity, Fowles said. He would not elaborate on what those signs were.
So, Fowles had his canine partner, Pakito, sniff around the vehicle. The officer said it was Pakito who alerted the officer there were suspected drugs in the vehicle.
Fowles said the drugs were inside a suitcase found in the pickup's backseat. The meth was found wrapped in green packages, and the cocaine was wrapped in in packages that had a what appeared to be green four-leaf clovers.
The officer declined to release more details about the drug seizure, including the make, model and color of the pickup, fearing it could harm the investigation.
Fowles said investigators were following up on leads to confirm the driver's identity, so the CHP on Tuesday did not release the pickup driver's name.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of possessing and transporting meth and cocaine for sale, according to Fowles.
