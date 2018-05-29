He hit a woman with his car, then with his fist, Modesto police say

A woman called Modesto police to report that her husband was the victim in a road-rage incident. But when officers responded to the address, he was the one arrested.
Christopher Carazo, 50, faces felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, DUI causing bodily injury, hit-and-run, and battery, according to Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
The incident happened Thursday; one of the victims, Mike Hunty, took to the Modesto/Stanislaus County Neighborhood Watch page on Facebook on Monday to post his account and a photo of Carazo with the words, "Beware, this man is a woman beater!"
The interaction between Hunty and Carazo apparently began in the area of Shawnee Drive, which intersects Standiford Avenue west of Carver Road. Hunty posted that the other man was in front of him at a stoplight and, after it turned green, drove only about 10 mph for 100 yards or so.
"I honestly thought the guy was lost or looking for an address, as he kept swerving around, then it looked like he was gonna turn right, still at 10 mph, so I went around him to continue on home," Hunty posted. "Next thing I know, he is almost hitting me on my driver side, screaming and yelling. I waved sorry, whatever, he followed me home ..." He said the driver was drunk.
At a residence on Wilton Place, the verbal altercation continued, Graves said. Hunty said his fiancee began to take photos of the other driver, later identified as Carazo. "She's in front of his car and he accelerates and strikes her," Graves said. "He takes her on car for 30 or 35 feet before he stops. Then he gets out and confronts her and hits her in the face."
The woman suffered abrasions and cuts to her face, Graves said. Hunty posted, "He knocked out my fiancee and fled off in his car before a real man could reach him!"
But Carazo didn't simply flee, Graves said. "As he's fleeing, he hits a parked car," she said. "That parked car travels about 200 feet and then hits another parked car in a driveway. Then that parked car hits a pedestrian who was near it."
That person suffered a minor leg injury, Graves said. Carazo's leg was broken, and he suffered cuts and scrapes, she said.
Hunty posted pictures of his fiancee and of the street scene after the collisions. Police vehicles are seen blocking the street, which is littered with car parts.
Carazo drove home and had a conversation with his wife, who called police. But officers already had information on Carazo, Graves said. Apparently, someone got his license plate at the incident scene, she said, and police determined he was the registered owner of the car involved. "So we arrested him."
Carazo did not appear in the jail custody listing or in the Stanislaus County Superior Court case index on Tuesday.
