North Modesto homeowner offers reward after dog brutally killed during burglary

A Modesto family wants to find a burglar who brutally killed their pet dog and is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
Gary Neal said his wife, Vicki, arrived at their north Modesto home near Prescott Junior High School on Friday night to find Ginger, their 3-year-old, 18-pound cocker spaniel mix, dead in their master bathroom.
He described the scene as "gruesome."
"She was such a sweet, sweet dog," he said. "Her favorite thing to do was cuddle with my wife."
Neal believes the home was broken into at about 5:15 p.m. He said Ginger was comfortable with people, but probably started barking and growling at a stranger.
A few years ago, Neal said he found Ginger, who would have turned 3 on Saturday, inside a gas station convenience store in Salida.
"She was starved and covered with fleas," he said.
He called his wife and they brought Ginger home with the expectations they'd find her a place to live. However, Vicki fell in love.
There was no immediate suspect information. Attempts to reach the Modesto Police Department on Sunday about the burglary were unsuccessful.
Neal requests that anyone with information call him at 209-872-2998.
He said a couple of animal rescue agencies assisted with the reward money.
