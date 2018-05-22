Most Wanted: Gabriel Calderon, Committing lewd acts upon a child

NAME: Gabriel Calderon
CHARGE: Committing lewd acts upon a child
DESCRIPTION: 25 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Calderon is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of committing lewd acts upon a child.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Calderon’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
