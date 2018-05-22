Update: Ceres students removed to nearby high school after bomb threat

UPDATE, 12:50 p.m.: All students have been removed by bus to Central Valley High School, authorities said.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Ceres police are clearing Sinclear Elementary School of students and staff because a bomb threat was made.
Officers are placing themselves in various parts of the campus to help get people out in an orderly fashion. Barricades are being requested to shut down Morgan Road in the area of the school.
Students are being bused to Central Valley High, and parents will be informed to pick them up.
Ceres Police Department spokesman said the threat is being treated with "an abundance of caution" and officers are making their way through the school to look for anything suspicious.
Sinclear is on Morgan just north of Hackett Road.
According to the school's website, more than 700 students attend Sinclear Elementary School.
