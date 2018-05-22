Deke Farrow
Crime

Update: Ceres students removed to nearby high school after bomb threat

By Deke Farrow

May 22, 2018 12:10 PM

UPDATE, 12:50 p.m.: All students have been removed by bus to Central Valley High School, authorities said.

The threat was phoned in to 911, according to Ceres Police Sgt. Greg Yotsuya. Made from a cell phone, the call originally went to a California Highway Patrol dispatch center.


With students safely off campus., authorities are securing the scene. The Stanislaus County Bomb Squad has arrived at the scene. Also on scene are Ceres police and firefighters and sheriff's deputies.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Ceres police are clearing Sinclear Elementary School of students and staff because a bomb threat was made.

Officers are placing themselves in various parts of the campus to help get people out in an orderly fashion. Barricades are being requested to shut down Morgan Road in the area of the school.

Students are being bused to Central Valley High, and parents will be informed to pick them up.

Sinclear bomb threat 0523.JPG
Ceres police cleared Sinclear Elementary School of students and staff because a bomb threat was made. Students were taken by bus to Central Valley High School.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Ceres Police Department spokesman said the threat is being treated with "an abundance of caution" and officers are making their way through the school to look for anything suspicious.

Sinclear is on Morgan just north of Hackett Road.

According to the school's website, more than 700 students attend Sinclear Elementary School.

