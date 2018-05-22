Startled when spotted by target, would-be arsonist fled, deputies say

A few minutes more and a vandalism case in Sonora might have become much worse.
A Phoenix Lake Road resident called 911 on Saturday afternoon after hearing a loud noise at the front of the home and seeing a neighbor walking away with a hammer in hand.
The neighbor, 43-year-old Alayna Moro, returned shortly with a gas can and lighter, but turned around and left upon seeing the homeowner, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.
"A broken garage window and damage to an RV were believed to have been caused by Moro," according to a Sheriff's Office post on its Facebook page.
Deputies found Moro on her own property, and she admitted to breaking the window and RV headlight, as well as damaging its bumper. She also admitted to damaging a rental car parked on her own property, the Sheriff's Office said.
Moro told deputies she intended to burn down her neighbor’s house by lighting a rag in the gas can and throwing it through the front window of the home, deputies said. She was startled and when she saw the homeowner.
Moro, who was on probation for burglary and vandalism, was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of attempted arson and vandalism and for violating probation.
Comments