Thief takes wedding ring from 44 years ago in Modesto parking lot break-in

A family is asking for the return, no questions asked, of a 44-year-old wedding ring stolen from a Modesto parking lot.
Shanna White contacted The Modesto Bee about the theft of her mother's ring on the evening of Monday, May 14, outside the In-Shape fitness center at McHenry and Floyd avenues. She said someone broke into her sister-in-law's car and took the ring, which had just been repaired, and a purse.
Her parents are David and Stacia Huggins, who were married in June 1974.
White can be reached at 209-495-3051.
On a related note, the Turlock Police Department warned Thursday of a spate of vehicle break-ins in the Monte Vista Crossings shopping center. Thieves have struck 23 times since the start of May, a Facebook post said. Backpacks, laptops and wallets were among the items left in plain view.
The department urges shoppers to not leave valuables in their vehicles.
Comments