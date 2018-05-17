Turlock police arrest teens in apartment flooding that caused $1.6 million in damage

Detectives have arrested two teens in connection with vandalism earlier this year that caused $1.6 million in major flooding damage in a building at The Vista apartments near the California State University, Stanislaus campus.

Turlock police detectives investigating the flooding on April 26 questioned and later arrested a 17-year-old Waterford boy, the department announced in a news release Thursday morning.

The detectives on Wednesday questioned and later arrested a 16-year-old Manteca girl. Police officials did not release the names of the arrested teens because they are minors.

The investigators had determined that several water valves were intentionally opened, allowing water from the fire suppression system to flood the building.

The west side of The Vista's Building A sustained extensive water damage. Police officials estimated that more than 100 residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Officials released images of 10 people captured in security camera video on the night of the flooding. Police officials asked the public to help identify the people in the photographs, who could have been involved in the vandalism that led to the flooding and were considered persons of interest.

Through further investigation, the police detectives identified two teenage suspects they say were responsible for the flooding.

The flooding was reported at the complex about 12:55 a.m. Jan. 14. The Turlock Fire Department arrived and found a water leak in an interior stairwell.

The firefighters assessed the leak and turned off several water mains to stop the flowing water. They also turned off electricity to the west side of the complex because of the flooding.

Turlock police officers helped the firefighters get residents out of the flooded apartments. No injuries were reported.





Capt. Kevin Tidwell, a Turlock Fire Department spokesman, has said the majority of the flooding was found in the area of the interior stairwell. The department released video footage of firefighters entering the flooded areas of the building.

The large apartment complex includes three four-story apartment buildings. Residents moved-in for the first time in Mid-August. The gated community was built on nearly 10 acres at 900 West Monte Vista Avenue, across the street from the Stanislaus State campus.

The apartments are available to rent only for students, serving those enrolled at Stanislaus State, Modesto Junior College, Merced College and the Universirty of California at Merced. The Vista has the capacity to house 660 students in its 180 apartments, which vary from single-person studios to four bedroom units with private bathrooms.