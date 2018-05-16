Modesto police arrest carjacking suspect

A Modesto man suspected of a carjacking Sunday was located and arrested Tuesday afternoon, police report.
Jhosea Rodriguez remained in the Stanislaus County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, with bail set at $150,000.
The crime occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves. Rodriguez, 26, and the male victim were riding around in the victim's car, she said, when they got into an altercation.
The victim, who was driving, pulled over and started to get out of the car. Rodriguez pushed the man from the car, moved into the driver's seat and left the area, Graves said.
The car was located Monday afternoon on the 900 block of Middlecoff Avenue in south Modesto near the Dryden Park golf course.
Officers on Tuesday served a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Oak Street, about a mile and a half from where the car was found. They located and arrested Rodriguez at the home.
