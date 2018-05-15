Most Wanted: Raymond Sepulveda Ramos, Spousal abuse

NAME: Raymond Sepulveda Ramos
CHARGE: Spousal abuse
DESCRIPTION: 26 years old, 6-feet tall, 280 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Ramos is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of spousal abuse and narcotics charges. He also is a wanted parolee.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Ramos’ whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
