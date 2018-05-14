Modestan faces attempted-murder charge. Beat dad's head with an end table, police say.

A Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Sunday night after he struck his father in the head multiple times with an end table, police said.
Police were called to a northeast Modesto home about 9:30 p.m. on a report of a victim needing medical aid, Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves said. They found a 77-year-old man with lacerations to his head. He received aid at the scene and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The 911 call was made by the victim's wife, police said. He was struck when a verbal altercation escalated to violence.
The man's son, 57-year-old Ronald Brian Gust, was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail. He remained in custody Monday, with bail set at $500,000.
