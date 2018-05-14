Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (5-19-18)

Seven people (one person twice) were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from May 3-9, 2018.
SUSPECT: Robert Michael Torres, 28, of Stockton
DAY ARRESTED: May 3, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Tony James Hernandez, 60, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: May 3, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Camber Sullivan, 37, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: May 3, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, obstruction of justice, probation violation
SUSPECT: Joshua Blane Best, 29, of Keyes
DAY ARRESTED: May 4, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools
SUSPECT: Sean Michael Bachman, 33, of Manteca
DAY ARRESTED: May 4, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Evading peace officer, theft or extortion involving vehicle/trailer, auto theft, obstruction of justice, ex-felon with a firearm, loaded firearm in public
SUSPECT: Joshua Blane Best, 29, of Keyes
DAY ARRESTED: May 7, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, committing crime while out on bail
SUSPECT: Stephanie Lynn David, 23, Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: May 7, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving vehicle/trailer, probation violation
SUSPECT: Sergio Segura, 27, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: May 8, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft
