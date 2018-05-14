Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (5-19-18)

By Jim Silva

May 14, 2018 12:48 PM

Seven people (one person twice) were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from May 3-9, 2018.



Robert Torres

SUSPECT: Robert Michael Torres, 28, of Stockton

DAY ARRESTED: May 3, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving vehicle/trailer



Tony James Hernandez

SUSPECT: Tony James Hernandez, 60, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: May 3, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle

Camber Sullivan

SUSPECT: Camber Sullivan, 37, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: May 3, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, obstruction of justice, probation violation



Joshua Blane Best

SUSPECT: Joshua Blane Best, 29, of Keyes

DAY ARRESTED: May 4, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools



Sean Michael Bachman

SUSPECT: Sean Michael Bachman, 33, of Manteca

DAY ARRESTED: May 4, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Evading peace officer, theft or extortion involving vehicle/trailer, auto theft, obstruction of justice, ex-felon with a firearm, loaded firearm in public



Joshua Blane Best 2

SUSPECT: Joshua Blane Best, 29, of Keyes

DAY ARRESTED: May 7, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, committing crime while out on bail



Stephanie Lynn David

SUSPECT: Stephanie Lynn David, 23, Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: May 7, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving vehicle/trailer, probation violation

Sergio Segura

SUSPECT: Sergio Segura, 27, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: May 8, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft

