Board decides if Modesto man convicted of murder, carjackings will stay in prison

A 44-year-old Modesto man convicted for a violent crime spree that included carjackings and a deadly Turlock shooting was ordered to remain in prison for another seven years.
But Jaime Estrada can apply for another parole hearing sooner if he completes the numerous tasks the Parole Board told him to accomplish, according to a news release from the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office.
On Monday, Estrada remained incarcerated at the Kern Valley State Prison in Delano. In October 1995, Stanislaus Superior Court Judge David Vander Wall sentenced Estrada to 50 years and four months to life in prison for the violence that included the shooting death of Pedro Emigelio.
At the sentencing hearing, Judge Vander Wall called Estrada a danger to society.
The shooting occurred March 21, 1994 in the parking lot of a Turlock apartment complex in the 600 block of South Soderquist Road. Authorities said Estrada shot Emigelio, 35, of Turlock during a fight.
A pathologist testified in Estrada's murder trial that Emigelio died almost instantly after being shot through the heart.
Witnesses said Emigelio was armed with a .22 caliber rifle and was trying to load it at the time of the shooting. The prosecution argued that Emigelio was trying to defend himself.
Shortly after he was arrested in connection with the carjackings, Estrada called a friend from jail and told her that he shot Emigelio in self-defense. At that time, authorities did not know Estrada's connection with the shooting.
A jury in August 1995 found Estrada guilty of murder in Emigelio's death and two counts of carjacking for holdups that occurred October 1993 and March 1994. The two carjacking victims identified Estrada as the man who took their vehicles at gunpoint.
Initially, Estrada would become eligible for parole in October 2030. But Estrada became eligible for parole sooner, because he committed his crimes when he was 20 and 21 years old.
A recently enacted state law created a hearing process to determine parole suitability for prison inmates who committed his or her crime while under the age of 26.
Deputy District Attorney Michael Houston appeared at Estrada's May 2 parole hearing. The prosecutor argued that the trial judge said there was "wealth of evidence" that Estrada was not acting in self-defense when he shot Emigelio.
Houston also told the parole board that while in state prison for the last 23 years, Estrada has had 20 serious prison rules violations, including attempted murder of an inmate.
Estrada will be eligible for another parole hearing in 2025, unless he applies and is granted an earlier parole hearing.
