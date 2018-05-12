The scene of an attempted homicide Friday, May 11, in Sonora, Calif.
Sonora woman charged with attempted murder after man shot multiple times

By Marijke Rowland

May 12, 2018 08:05 AM

A Sonora woman has been charged with an attempted murder after shooting a man multiple times Friday afternoon.

Tuolumne County Sheriff's deputies were called at 3:48 p.m. by a nearby resident reporting of a fight and several gunshots coming from inside a house in the area. Deputies arrived at the 21000 block of Crestview Drive and found a 63-year-old man in front of his home who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the man to an air ambulance where he was flown to a Modesto hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies arrested 54-year-old Karen Caster, who also lived in the home, and booked her into the Tuolumne County Jail for attempted murder and inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Detectives are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

