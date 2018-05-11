Upset that Turlock daycare wouldn't release his child to him, man called 911. It led to his arrest.

A man became upset with his child's daycare Thursday, Turlock police said, because the provider interpreted several, apparently conflicting, court orders as meaning it could not release the child into his custody.
"The male thought it would be a good idea to call 911 to report this," according to the Police Department's incident summary. "When he was told not to call 911 for this non-emergency situation, he got upset with dispatch and said he would keep calling 911 until he got what he wanted."
Officers responded to the scene and found Joseph Cabral, 39, still on hold with a dispatcher. He told officers that if taken into custody, he simply would continue to call after being released, police said.
"He ended up getting booked for the repeated harassing 911 calls, as the offense was likely to continue," the report says.
Cabral did not appear in the in-custody log Friday morning, so it appears he was released. No word on whether he resumed calls.
The court order allegation will be referred to the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office for a review of a possible violation by Cabral, police said.
