Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (5-12-18)

Five people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from April 26 to May 2, 2018.
SUSPECT: Matthew Jacob Fann, 39, of La Grange
DAY ARRESTED: April 26, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: First-degree burglary, auto theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, possession of paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Bryan Scoggin, 29, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: April 27, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Policd Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, driving with suspended license
SUSPECT: Gregorio Jaime, 40, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 28, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Kidnapping, auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, domestic violence
SUSPECT: Lee Wardell, 51, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 29, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: CHP
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving property, theft, obstruction of justice
SUSPECT: Tyler Richard Wright, 24, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 29, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation, drug possession
SUSPECT: Michael David Kirk, 29, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 29, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation, drug possession
SUSPECT: Louis Grubeck Jr., 36, of Salida
DAY ARRESTED: April 30, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Jehu Herrarte, 19, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 30, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Domestic violence, auto theft, assault with deadly weapon, child endangerment, probation violation
SUSPECT: Jason Larsen, 30, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: April 30, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Kidnapping, assault with firearm, carjacking, robbery, false imprisonment, criminal conspiracy, possession of loaded firearm
SUSPECT: Joseph Solinger Jr., 25, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: May 1, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, driving with suspended/revoked license, theft, drug possession
