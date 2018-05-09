Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (5-12-18)

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

May 09, 2018 12:26 PM

Five people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from April 26 to May 2, 2018.



FANN, MATTHEW JACOB.jpg
Matthew Jacob Fann

SUSPECT: Matthew Jacob Fann, 39, of La Grange

DAY ARRESTED: April 26, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: First-degree burglary, auto theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, possession of paraphernalia

SCOGGIN, BRYAN.jpg
Bryan Scoggin

SUSPECT: Bryan Scoggin, 29, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: April 27, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Policd Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, driving with suspended license



JAIME, GREGORIO.jpg
Gregorio Jaime

SUSPECT: Gregorio Jaime, 40, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 28, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Kidnapping, auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, domestic violence



WARDELL, LEE.jpg
Lee Wardell

SUSPECT: Lee Wardell, 51, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 29, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: CHP

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving property, theft, obstruction of justice



WRIGHT, TYLER RICHARD.jpg
Tyler Richard Wright

SUSPECT: Tyler Richard Wright, 24, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 29, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation, drug possession



KIRK, MICHAEL DAVID.jpg
Michael David Kirk

SUSPECT: Michael David Kirk, 29, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 29, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation, drug possession



GRUBECK, LOUIS.jpg
Louis Grubeck

-

SUSPECT: Louis Grubeck Jr., 36, of Salida

DAY ARRESTED: April 30, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer



HERRARTE, JEHU.jpg
Jehu Herrarte

SUSPECT: Jehu Herrarte, 19, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 30, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Domestic violence, auto theft, assault with deadly weapon, child endangerment, probation violation

LARSEN, JASON.jpg
Jason Larsen

SUSPECT: Jason Larsen, 30, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: April 30, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Kidnapping, assault with firearm, carjacking, robbery, false imprisonment, criminal conspiracy, possession of loaded firearm



SOLINGER, JOSEPH.jpg
Joseph Solinger

SUSPECT: Joseph Solinger Jr., 25, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: May 1, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, driving with suspended/revoked license, theft, drug possession

