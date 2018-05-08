Jenny Wu was killed April 21, 2017, near the mental health facility where she lived in northwest Modesto.
Crime

It's been a year since her body was found in a Modesto alley. Why police need your help.

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

May 08, 2018 07:44 AM

Police issued a plea Monday for help in solving the murder of a woman in northwest Modesto a little more than a year ago.

The body of Jenny Wu, 41, was found the morning of April 21, 2017, positioned between a utility box and a fence in the alley off the 1700 block of Evergreen Avenue near Carver Road.

Wu, who'd been reported missing the evening before from nearby Modesto Residential Living Center, a mental health facility, was asphyxiated, police said.

Wu was a Bay Area resident before entering the center. No suspects in her slaying were identified, police have said.

In August, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves said there's no indication Wu was lured from her residence or was going to meet anyone. From evidence gathered, “it sounds like at the time, she walked around quite a bit” before she was killed, Graves said.

Images from the crime scene where the body of Jenny Wu, 41, was found in an alley off Evergreen Avenue the morning of Friday, April 21, 2017. Her death is being investigated as homicide. Deke Farrowdfarrow@modbee.com

On the Police Department's Facebook post Monday afternoon, several people commented on regularly having seen Wu walking in the area. "I saw Jenny walking so often. I feared for her, as her head was always down and she was so vulnerable," Lavonne Tollison wrote.

Nikki Devine, whose profile says she's a former caregiver at Modesto Residential Living Center, said, "She mainly would walk in front of the facility. Occasionally, she would go off for a short walk."

Anyone with information about Wu or the crime is urged to call Detective Todd Parsons at 209-342-9130 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

