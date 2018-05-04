Large marijuana growing operation discovered in Calaveras County

Deputies from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after discovering a large marijuana growing operation on Thursday, according to a news release on the office's Facebook page.

The office's Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 5000 block of Southworth Road in Burson.

More than 4,800 marijuana plants were found on the 5-acre parcel, the news release said. Some were inside a single-story house on the property.

Investigators found numerous cargo containers and enclosed structures that had been converted for growing marijuana indoors. Several large industrial-sized generators were running to power many of the grow rooms.

Three subjects were booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, maintaining a drug house and criminal conspiracy.

The suspects were: Yi Lin, 58, of Marlton, N.J.; Ni Kong, 57, of New York; and Ni Shao, 51, of Seattle.