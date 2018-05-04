A close-up look at Forbidden Farms' marijuana growing operation in Shelton and the processing facility on the Tacoma Tideflats in Washington. Owned by the Balduff brothers Garrett and Taylor, the premium producer even supplies cannabis connoisseur Steve Bloom/The Olympian and Drew Perine/The News Tribune
Large marijuana growing operation discovered in Calaveras County

By Jim Silva

May 04, 2018 10:10 AM

Deputies from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after discovering a large marijuana growing operation on Thursday, according to a news release on the office's Facebook page.

The office's Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 5000 block of Southworth Road in Burson.

More than 4,800 marijuana plants were found on the 5-acre parcel, the news release said. Some were inside a single-story house on the property.

Investigators found numerous cargo containers and enclosed structures that had been converted for growing marijuana indoors. Several large industrial-sized generators were running to power many of the grow rooms.

Three subjects were booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, maintaining a drug house and criminal conspiracy.

The suspects were: Yi Lin, 58, of Marlton, N.J.; Ni Kong, 57, of New York; and Ni Shao, 51, of Seattle.

