Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (5-5-18)

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

May 02, 2018 11:18 AM

Five people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from April 19-25, 2018.



Augustene Robert Medrano


SUSPECT: Augustene Robert Medrano, 34, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 20, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, probation violation



Eucelia Dishall Fritch

SUSPECT: Eucelia Dishall Fritch, 36, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 20, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property



Jason Lee Gill

SUSPECT: Jason Lee Gill, 39, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 20, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of a controlled substance



Gilberto Munoz

SUSPECT: Gilberto Munoz, 32, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 21, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property



Henry Odell Fisher

SUSPECT: Henry Odell Fisher, 30, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 24, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD

CHARGES: Evading a peace officer, auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, probation violation

