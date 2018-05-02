Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (5-5-18)

Five people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from April 19-25, 2018.
SUSPECT: Augustene Robert Medrano, 34, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 20, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, probation violation
SUSPECT: Eucelia Dishall Fritch, 36, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 20, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property
SUSPECT: Jason Lee Gill, 39, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 20, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of a controlled substance
SUSPECT: Gilberto Munoz, 32, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 21, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property
SUSPECT: Henry Odell Fisher, 30, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 24, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD
CHARGES: Evading a peace officer, auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, probation violation
