Tuolumne man choked his mother, said he'd beat her to near death and burn her home down

A Tuolumne County man faces a 25-year prison sentence after pleading to five felony charges resulting from an attack on his mother in February.
On Feb. 12, Tuolumne County deputies took a report from the mother of Jacob Arturo Spiller, 42, at Mono Vista Mobile Home Park on Allison Way, according to Sheriff's Office reports.
The two were arguing when Spiller chased her into her bedroom, according to a Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office news release. The woman, who was badly hurt in a 1999 attack by her son, ran into her bathroom and opened a window to call for help.
Spiller grabbed her by the hair and choked her to near unconsciousness. "He proceeded to throw her on a bed and told her, 'I am going to take a hammer and hit you in the head until your warm blood sprays all over me and the walls and bury you in the back yard,' " the news release says.
"Later he told her, 'If you call the cops, I’m going to hit you until you are almost dead, then set fire to your house with you and your dog inside.' ”
The woman got away, ran to her vehicle and was driving off when Spiller chased after her with a wood-splitting maul, deputies reported.
His mother told them her son is manic, schizophrenic and bipolar and had been without sleep for days. .
Spiller was arrested several days later and charged with elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder adult, making criminal threats and two counts of dissuading a witness with force or violence.
He had several previous convictions on "three-strikes" offenses, including the 1999 assault of his mother and a 2007 robbery.
Spiller pleaded guilty to the charges Monday. On June 11, he will be sentenced by Judge Donald Segerstrom to 25 years, four months in state prison, the DA's Office said. He will be eligible for release after serving 80 percent of that time.
