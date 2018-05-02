Maximum sentence for Modesto man's role in deadly Turlock shooting

A 21-year-old Modesto man has been sentenced for his role in the death of a single father, who was shot four times while visiting a relative at a Turlock apartment complex.
A jury on Aug. 25 found Kevin Jerome Barnes Jr. guilty of being an accessory in the murder of Falane Jones, 37, who was gunned down April 23, 2016.
Superior Court Judge Marie Silveira on April 27 handed down the maximum sentence for the accessory charge, ordering Barnes to spend six years in prison, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
Barnes has been in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail since June 2016 as he awaited prosecution. His co-defendant in the murder trial, Devenae Price, fired the gun that killed Jones.
The jury found Price guilty of murder. Judge Silveira in November sentenced Price, 26, of Ceres, to 60 years to life in prison for the deadly shooting.
Deputy District Attorney Jeff Mangar prosecuted the case against Barnes and Price.
Jones' mother has said in court that her son was a single father of a 9-year-old girl. She said her son worked hard to feed, clothe and raise his only daughter. She said her son was mistaken for someone else when he was shot to death.
The shooting occurred at the Villas Parkside apartments in the 300 block of West Hawkeye Avenue. Witnesses told investigators that a black car pulled into the parking lot of the complex.
Jones was with his uncle visiting another relative at the apartment complex when he was shot four times in the face, neck and chest.
Three days after the shooting, an Alameda County sheriff’s deputy in San Leandro spotted Price in a black Lexus. The deputy tried to pull over the Lexus, which was straddling two lanes.
The car failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The chase ended when Price crashed the vehicle into a home, according to authorities. Four people ran from the crashed vehicle. The deputies captured three of them, including Price, Kelley Trezvant and Deanadranae Campbell.
A few weeks later, San Francisco police found and arrested Barnes. Prosecutors said Barnes, at the time of the fatal shooting, was on probation for a Sacramento County residential burglary conviction.
Comments