He was wanted for attempted murder. What they say he did later led Modesto police to him.

Modesto police officers responding to a disturbance at Main Street and Pecos Avenue in south Modesto on Saturday night were able to clear two cases at once.
The victim in the 10:15 p.m. incident reported being in an argument with Gregorio Jaime, 40, when Gregorio physically dragged the person about 250 yards down the street, said police Sgt. James Reeves.
Investigators determined Jaime was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. They also learned he'd been identified as the gunman in a shooting Saturday morning.
At about 9:40 a.m. that day, officers responded to the shooting in the area of Imperial Avenue and Dallas and Seattle streets. A 30-year old man was found, suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound. "During the initial investigation, officers were able to locate witnesses and tentatively identify Gregorio Jaime as a suspect in the shooting," Reeves said. "He fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival."
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Jaime remained in the Stanislaus County Jail on Monday, facing charges of attempted murder in one case, and kidnapping (for allegedly dragging the victim down the street), domestic battery, vehicle theft and receiving stolen property in the other. Bail in the attempted murder case was set at $250,000, and in the other is $100,000.
