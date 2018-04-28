Man badly hurt in southwest Modesto shooting

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in southwest Modesto. Modesto police officers and Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies were on scene.
The man, in his upper 20s, apparently was shot in the area of Imperial Avenue and Dallas Street, said sheriff's Sgt. Hector Longoria. The victim drove himself to the 600 block of Glenn Avenue, stopped his car in a traffic lane, got out and collapsed on the ground.
"Presumably, he was trying to get home," the sergeant said, because when authorities arrived on scene, there were several apparent family members and friends already there.
"The victim, best we can tell, suffered at least one gunshot wound" and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, Longoria said. "We have not gotten an update on his prognosis, but it (the wound or wounds) was to the upper torso, and those things obviously are always serious."
The shooting was determined to have occurred in Modesto Police Department jurisdiction, Longoria said, so at about 10:40, the Sheriff's Department was in the process of transitioning both scenes — where the shooting happened and where the victim collapsed — to police investigators.
We'll have more information later Saturday.
Comments