He said she stole his money. They fought, he was stabbed repeatedly, Ceres police say.

A Modesto woman repeatedly stabbed a man early Wednesday while they fought over money he accused her of stealing, Ceres police say. Sarai Rangel Villasenor, 29, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim met Villasenor about 1 a.m. Wednesday at Latino’s bar, 2150 Mitchell Road in Ceres, and a short time later she asked him for a ride to her car, police said.
During the ride, the victim stopped at a gas station in Ceres to buy a few items and noticed a large amount of money was missing from his wallet, Sgt. Greg Yotsuya wrote in a news release. The man confronted Villasenor about the money and, as they continued to drive to her car, a struggle began over her wallet.
"Sarai pulled a pocket knife from her pocket and stabbed the victim multiple times in the chest while they were driving" on Carpenter Road near Hatch Road in Modesto, Yotsuya wrote. "After Sarai stabbed the victim, she jumped out of the slow-moving vehicle. The victim drove away and sought his own medical attention for his injuries at an area hospital."
The wounds were not life-threatening, and the man was treated and released, Yotsuya said. Police did not receive information about the stabbing until about 4 p.m. that day.
Villasenor's wallet remained with the victim, which is how police were able to identify and locate her, Yotsuya said. She was arrested at her Modesto home about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The cash the victim claimed was missing from his wallet has not been recovered.
The investigation is ongoing, Yotsuya said. Anyone with information about the incident may remain anonymous and is urged to call Detective Bryan Ferreira at 209-538-5616.
