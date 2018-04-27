Woman, 28, accused of stabbing, killing family member in Newman

A 28-year-old woman is under arrest for homicide, attempted homicide and domestic violence after she apparently went on a stabbing spree on Thursday, police said.

Mary Murray stabbed and killed family member Maegan Christine Murray, 37, at a house in Newman, according to a news release from the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the case. The news release did not specify their relationship.

Mary Murray is also accused of stabbing a man in the town of Crows Landing. The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated. He is expected to survive. The news release did not say if Mary Murray and the man were related.

The circumstances of how and when the stabbings occurred is still under investigation.

Newman Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Orestimba Peak Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday. The 911 caller stated she had stabbed a family member.

When Newman police officers arrived at the residence, they found Maegan Christine Murray with a stab wound to her upper body. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mary Murray was in the home, and she was detained at the scene.

While Newman Police Department officers were responding to the original 911 call, Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Crows Landing Road and Highway 33 in Crows Landing for the man who had been stabbed. Crows Landing is located about 6 miles north of Newman.

As Sheriff’s deputies began their investigation, they learned the man's stabbing was related to the initial 911 call in Newman.

Detectives worked throughout the night processing the crime scene and interviewing witnesses. Mary Murray was booked into the Stanslaus County Jail at around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

If you have information on this investigation, please call Det. Kamila Sulkowski at 209-525-7032.







If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing Tip704; plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward.



