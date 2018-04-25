Modesto on edge when East Area Rapist struck 40 years ago

Many in Modesto were on edge after the East Area Rapist was suspected of sexually assaulting two local women in June 1978.
Hardware stores reported a jump in the sale of stout locks for windows and doors as well as deadbolts, and residents were arming themselves with guns, putting bars on their windows and getting watchdogs to scare off intruders.
"I could not believe how the whole town was in a panic," said retired Detective Sharon Plante, who worked for the Modesto Police Department from the mid 1970s to mid 1990s. Plante now is known as Sheri Cole since her remarriage.
Cole said that while she was not one of the investigators in the East Area Rapist cases, she was taken off her regular duties for about three months to give 1 1/2-hour talks on rape awareness and self-defense. She spoke two or three times a day at neighborhood gatherings, high schools, the Police Department and elsewhere before crowds of up to 100 people.
Modesto back then was a smaller and more close-knit city, and the idea of an intruder breaking into homes as families slept was unthinkable. Cole said she cannot recall another case during her time with the Police Department that generated as much fear and anxiety.
"Home invasions were not a big thing back then," she said. "That shocked me and a lot of people: That the man had the nerve to go in (the home) when the husband was there. That's scary. I think it just struck a nerve."
The East Area Rapist is suspected of committing at least 45 rapes and a dozen homicides from 1976 to 1986 in the Sacramento region, Bay Area, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.
Authorities in Sacramento announced Wednesday they had arrested the man they suspect is the East Area Rapist: Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, of Citrus Heights.
Modesto police said in June 1978 that the East Area Rapist sexually assaulted two women in their northeast Modesto homes, with the first attack on June 5 and the second on June 23. In both cases, the assailant tied up the husband and wife and took property when he left.
Police spokeswoman Heather Graves said Wednesday the department is "reopening the two cases and following up on evidence to see if they are related" to the East Area Rapist.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department worked with the Modesto Police Department, said Richard Breshears, who was a Sheriff's Department detective sergeant in June 1978 and retired as assistant sheriff about a dozen years ago.
"We got involved because of the widespread fear in the community," he said, adding law enforcement was getting lots of reports about the East Area Rapist trying to break into people's homes or being spotted in their yards. But he said none of the reports was credible.
Breshears said investigators found enough similarities in the Modesto rapes with the other sexual assaults to believe the East Area Rapist was the culprit. He said local investigators even made a couple of trips to Sacramento to learn more from investigators there.
"I'm thrilled to death that they caught (a suspect)," Breshears said, but added he wants to know the rest of the story. "Why did this guy stop? ... There are all these possibilities you think of when they stop."
