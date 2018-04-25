Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (4-28-18)

By Jim Silva

April 25, 2018 11:14 AM

Ten people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from April 12-18, 2018.

Tara Romano

SUSPECT: Tara Romano, 39, of Sonora

DAY ARRESTED: April 13, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer



Dominic Geren

SUSPECT: Dominic Geren, 18, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 13, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Evading arrest, auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, obstruction



Julio Cezar Bennen

SUSPECT: Julio Cezar Bennen, 47, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: April 13, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, evading police, obstruction, probation violation, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance

Marc South

SUSPECT: Marc South, 36, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 14, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department

CHARGES: Possession of controlled substance, obstruction, auto theft, flash incarceration, attempted receiving stolen property



Bailey Martin Sanchez

SUSPECT: Bailey Martin Sanchez, 19, of Delhi

DAY ARRESTED: April 15, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock PD

CHARGES: Carjacking, accessory after the fact to a felony



Sandeep Singh Lally

SUSPECT: Sandeep Singh Lally, 29 of Oklahoma City

DAY ARRESTED: April 15, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: CHP

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property

Kristina Marie Burks

SUSPECT: Kristina Marie Burks, 33, Grants Pass, Ore.

DAY ARRESTED: April 18, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, obstruction

Juan Antonio Covarrubias

SUSPECT: Juan Antonio Covarrubias, 26, of Grayson

DAY ARRESTED: April 18, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving property



Dillan James Fuerstenberg

SUSPECT: Dillan James Fuerstenberg, 24, Hayward

DAY ARRESTED: April 18, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

Kendra Leanne Linton

SUSPECT: Kendra Leanne Linton, 19, of Central Point, Ore.

DAY ARRESTED: April 18, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle

