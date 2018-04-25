Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (4-28-18)

Ten people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from April 12-18, 2018.
SUSPECT: Tara Romano, 39, of Sonora
DAY ARRESTED: April 13, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Dominic Geren, 18, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 13, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Evading arrest, auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, obstruction
SUSPECT: Julio Cezar Bennen, 47, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: April 13, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, evading police, obstruction, probation violation, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance
SUSPECT: Marc South, 36, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 14, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department
CHARGES: Possession of controlled substance, obstruction, auto theft, flash incarceration, attempted receiving stolen property
SUSPECT: Bailey Martin Sanchez, 19, of Delhi
DAY ARRESTED: April 15, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock PD
CHARGES: Carjacking, accessory after the fact to a felony
SUSPECT: Sandeep Singh Lally, 29 of Oklahoma City
DAY ARRESTED: April 15, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: CHP
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property
SUSPECT: Kristina Marie Burks, 33, Grants Pass, Ore.
DAY ARRESTED: April 18, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, obstruction
SUSPECT: Juan Antonio Covarrubias, 26, of Grayson
DAY ARRESTED: April 18, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving property
SUSPECT: Dillan James Fuerstenberg, 24, Hayward
DAY ARRESTED: April 18, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Kendra Leanne Linton, 19, of Central Point, Ore.
DAY ARRESTED: April 18, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle
