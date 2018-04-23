Modesto woman faces attempted murder charge after alleged attack on housemate

After being cut and beaten by her housemate, a woman seized the chance to escape when her attacker stopped and began to walk in and out of their southwest Modesto home, police said.
Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the report of violence at a residence on the 1700 block of Ustick Road. They found the 51-year-old victim with several cuts to her face and bruising to her face and body, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves said Monday.
"What she says is her roommate attacked her while she was in bed, dragged her out of her bedroom and proceeded to cut her with a sharp object on her face while saying she was going to kill her," Graves said. The suspect, 29-year-old Cassandra Lipsky, also struck her several times on the head and face with a hard object, the victim told police.
Graves said nothing in the initial report by officers indicates Lipsky was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but "the victim said she was making statements that didn't make sense."
The victim fled the house, and someone else called 911, Graves said. Officers arrived to find Lipsky pacing outside the house, Graves said. "When we took her into custody, she kicked one of the officers."
Lipsky was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, making criminal threats and battery on a peace officer. Bail was set at $500,000.
According to Stanislaus County Superior Court archives, Lipsky’s criminal history includes convictions for battery causing serious bodily injury, disturbing the peace, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, burglary and vandalism.
