Police: Modesto mom took her two sons' lives, then her own

Police believe a Modesto mother fatally shot her two young sons before turning the gun on herself in an early Sunday murder-suicide.

Police identified the mother as 28-year-old Lisandra Corrales and her sons as 6-year-old Pierre Hurtado and 4-year-old Nathan Hurtado, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.

The apparent murder-suicide took place in a home on the 1800 block of Rancho Encantado Court just south of West Hatch Road and east of Carpenter Road in south Modesto.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK The deaths of two boys and a woman in a south Modesto house, under investigation as homicide, left the neighborhood rattled Sunday. Marty Bicek

A male family member called 911 about 1:15 a.m. Sunday to report the three deaths.

"Evidence at the scene indicates the incident took place shortly before the 911 (call) was placed," according to the release. "A motive has not yet been determined, as detectives continue their investigation into the events that led up to the deaths."

The deaths rattled neighbors.

"I was shocked, because I read it was two kids," said Ernesto Martinez, who lives around the corner from the Rancho Encantado home where the bodies were found. "I have a 7-year-old, and it's close to home."

The Bee was not able to reach Corrales' family or the homeowner Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be texted to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Type “TIP704” along with your message.



